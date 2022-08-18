Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi mark 14th wedding anniversary, ‘It’s good to be loved’

Ellen DeGeneres showered love on her wife Portia de Rossi as they celebrated their 14th anniversary this week.

Taking to her Instagram handle to Tuesday, the Ellen DeGeneres show host, 64, posted a heartwarming video, giving fans a glimpse into their adorable and love-filled moments, shared over a couple of years.

Titled ‘Best of Portia and Ellen’, the highlight reel featured many clips of DeGeneres and de Rossi, 49, on DeGeneres’s daytime talk show as well.

“It’s good to be loved. It’s profound to be understood,” DeGeneres captioned the post.

“I love you, @portiaderossi,” she added in her caption. “Happy 14!”

De Rossi and DeGeneres wed in August 2008 in Los Angeles. As Page Six reported, their intimate ceremony only had 20 wedding guests.

Back in 2021, in an interview with People, de Rossi spoke shared, “We’ve grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first. By doing that, you become a lot more solid.

“I can’t imagine spending time with anyone but her.”