BIEK postpones exams amid heavy rains in Karachi

KARACHI: Following torrential rainfall in the city on Wednesday Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has postponed its annual examinations scheduled on August 18.
As per notification issued by the BIEK, papers of Arts (regular and private) and practicals (Science group) for the HSC annual examination-2022 have been rescheduled. The papers that have been rescheduled include:
The postponed papers will now take place on August 25 (Thursday) and will be held at the same exam centres and time, the board's spokesperson said.
However, for the practical exams, the board has directed the colleges to reschedule them accordingly.
It should be noted that several areas of Karachi reported heavyrain today afternoon as citizens brace themselves for more rain forecast in the port city till August 19.
