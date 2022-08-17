VIDEO: Joe Biden takes off mask to cough and shakes hands with everyone

US President taking off his mask and coughing in his hands. — Screengrab via Twitter

Videos of US President Joe Biden coughing moments before signing a bill and then shaking hands with several people are going viral.

The incident occurred over a week after Biden tested negative for COVID-19. Several journalists and media outlets posted clips of the president taking off his mask and coughing in his hands.

He hands the pen to senator Joe Manchin before shaking hands with people in the room.

Social media users have been terrified since then.

"What happened to cough into your elbow for health safety's sake?" asked a user.



Another user wrote: "Look at the state of him. I doubt he has any idea where he is never mind what he’s doing. Leader of the free world?? It’s a joke."

"Welcome to the Clown Show," said another.