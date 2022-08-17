Kris Jenner pens heartwarming message to Jennifer Lawrence on her 32nd birthday: Photo

Kris Jenner recently wished her close pal Jennifer Lawrence a happy birthday, calling the actress “an amazing mommy”.



According to E! News, The Hunger Games star turned 32 on Monday and Jenner marked the occasion by sharing a special birthday tribute to Lawrence on social media.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful girl #JenniferLawrence!!!!” the momager wrote on her Instagram story alongside an image of her and the Lawrence.

“Amazing mommy, wife and girlfriend!! I love you soooo much!!!!!!” added the 60-year-old in the caption.

For the unversed, the friendship between Jenner and the the Silver Linings Playbook star began in 2015 after which it was no looking back.

Jenner later opened up about how they became friends on Steve Harvey Show.

“Jennifer was a big Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan and somebody from her team called me up and asked me to give a surprise on her 25th birthday,” recalled the mum of six.

The Oscar winner actress was so excited to see Jenner with the birthday cake.

“After all this, we've had this little texting friendship from then on,” added the momager.