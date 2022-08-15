WATCH: Indian bride and groom play rock-paper-scissors in adorable moment

Indian couple plays rock-paper-scissors.— Screengrab via Instagram

A video of a bride and groom playing rock-paper-scissors during their wedding ceremony is going viral.

Just before exchanging garlands, the Indian couple can be seen playing the game that makes us all nostalgic. The clip was shared by WeddingWire India on Instagram.

As they stand on the stage to begin the ritual of exchanging garlands, they play the game to decide who would go first.

The couple can be seen wearing matching outfits as well.

The bride can be seen winning the game after which she places the garland around the groom's neck.

"Not just a beautiful varmala moment but also a cute one. Tag your partner whom you cannot wait to marry," the video was captioned.



The post identified the bride and groom as Priyanka Shah and Rahil Shah.

The video now has garnered more than 1.6 million views with over 1.3 million likes.