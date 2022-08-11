Netflix 'Fakes': Official Trailer, Cast, Release Date unveiled

Netflix gives a glimpse of the upcoming Netflix crime comedy series Fakes featuring Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong on August 10, Thursday.

Fakes showcase the story of two best friends Zoe and Becca who build fake IDs for a high school weekend party, after which they start their venture of fake IDs while their lives become a roller coaster.





Cast:

Emilija Baranac (Zoe Christensen)

Jennifer Tong (Rebecca Li)





Release Date:

Created by David Turko, the show is all set to premiere on September 2, on Netflix.





Check out the Trailer:

The story takes a new turn when their life of crime gets too real following run-ins with dangerous personalities.









