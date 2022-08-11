Johnny Depp's fans set a trend: Marilyn Manson's followers using same tactics to take down Evan Rachel Wood

Marilyn Manson has sued his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood after she accused him of rape and abuse.
Manson's fans are reportedly using Johnny Depp's admirers' tactics to take down Manson's accuser Evan Rachel Wood. Across YouTube and TikTok, content discrediting Wood is already gaining traction.
Depp's fans, who gathered each day in Fairfax County during the defamation trial against Amber Heard, followed the modern rules of devotion, while others ran an online campaign to support the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.
In February 2021, actor Evan Rachel Wood released an explosive statement in which she accused her ex-boyfriend, singer Marilyn Manson — real name Brian Warner — of grooming and abusing her during the course of their relationship. Manson denied the claims in an Instagram statement saying his intimate relationships have "always been entirely consensual."
