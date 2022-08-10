Johnny Depp’s ‘only reason’ for suing Amber Heard live leaked

The real reason Johnny Depp wanted his trial against Amber Heard televised has finally been leaked.

The actor delivered his intentions in front of the jury from the very start, but amid the shocking revelations from unsealed documents, and Mr Depp’s alleged tactics, what he ‘truly’ wanted has always been “My goal is the truth. One day you're Cinderella and then in zero point six seconds you're Quasimodo. I didn't deserve that and neither did my children.”

“Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life. It never had to go in this direction.”

According to Variety, “I can't say I'm embarrassed because I know I'm doing the right thing. I have a responsibility to clear my name. For me to come up here and stand before you -or sit before you all - and spill the truth is quite exposing.”



“I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16, so they were in high school.”

“I thought it was diabolical that my children would have to go to school and have their friends or people in the school approach them with the infamous People magazine cover with Ms Heard with a dark bruise on their face...and then it kept multiplying, it kept getting bigger and bigger.”