Johnny Depp lookalike found in Iran: Video goes viral

An Iranian man who reportedly looks like Hollywood star Johnny Depp has gone viral in Iran.
Depp lookalike, according to local media houses, is identified as Amin Sa'les, who apparently does some modelling gigs thanks to his uncanny resemblance to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.
Sa'les, as per reports, lives in Iran and is from the north-western city of Tabriz. His modelling work is with local agencies. Photos and videos of Sa'les have set the internet ablaze.
Johnny Depp's fans are sharing the videos and photos of the reported doppelganger of the American star.
