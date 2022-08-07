Camilla and Charles’ ‘interesting way’ to prove they’re ‘never off their guard’

Camilla and Prince Charles left the onlooker surprised as they remained calmed when a bald eagle "jumped" at them during Sandringham Flower Show.
The royal expert Angela Levin told GB News, "Charles and Camilla went to Sandringham Flower show, which is their best show of the year.
"They absolutely love it,” she continued. “They go round and there are lots of people showing animals, and all that sort of thing.
Recalling the mishap, the expert said, "There was a trainer with this eagle, and the eagle suddenly let rip, jumped out [at Charles and Camilla]."
She added the eagle was "still tied" but "tried to go right at them."
Levin further added: "Their astonishment on their faces is, indicative to me, that they always have to be on guard.
"They don't know whatever is going to happen."
She noted that the incident is a very "interesting way" to see that the couple are "never off their guard".
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have parted ways after nine months of their relationship
Prince Charles had a heartfelt tribute to Jamaica on the country's Diamond Jubilee
It keeps the Queen awake at night, and she is understandably very worried.
A bookstore owner offers his take on Amber Heard’s personality after her hour-long shopping spree
Paris Hilton said, “Love you.”
Britney Spears rift with her teenage sons laid bare by ex-husband Kevin Federline