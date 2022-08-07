Camilla and Charles’ ‘interesting way’ to prove they’re ‘never off their guard’

Camilla and Prince Charles left the onlooker surprised as they remained calmed when a bald eagle "jumped" at them during Sandringham Flower Show.

The royal expert Angela Levin told GB News, "Charles and Camilla went to Sandringham Flower show, which is their best show of the year.

"They absolutely love it,” she continued. “They go round and there are lots of people showing animals, and all that sort of thing.

Recalling the mishap, the expert said, "There was a trainer with this eagle, and the eagle suddenly let rip, jumped out [at Charles and Camilla]."

She added the eagle was "still tied" but "tried to go right at them."

Levin further added: "Their astonishment on their faces is, indicative to me, that they always have to be on guard.

"They don't know whatever is going to happen."

She noted that the incident is a very "interesting way" to see that the couple are "never off their guard".