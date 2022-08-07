Paris Hilton jumps into Victoria Beckham-Nicola Peltz family feud

US socialite Paris Hilton has jumped into Nicola Peltz and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s alleged family feud.



The This Is Paris actress is apparently supporting Nicola in her rift with British singer and fashion designer.

Nicola, 27 took to Instagram and seemingly opened up about the feud on Saturday.

She said, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.

“It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me.”

Hilton comes to support of Nicola with a sweet comment.

She said, “Love you.”