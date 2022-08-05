Katy Perry takes time off her busy schedule, participates in TikTok trend

Global pop star Katy Perry takes time off from her busy schedule to participate in the latest TikTok trend.
The Last Friday Night (TGIF) singer used the M.A.S.H filter – an ode to the childhood game that determines one's future car, house, number of kids, and lover – on the social media app on Thursday, sharing what her fictional future holds for her.
According to the just-for-fun game, Perry is set to live in a castle, drive a Tesla, and have six children, while Pete Davidson – who is currently filming the comedy Wizards! with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in Australia – was named as her "lover."
"No offense @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando? Perry jokingly captioned the video.
Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, have been linked since October of last year.
However, Perry and Bloom, 45, got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019, and share a daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcomed in August 2020.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been disputing over £17million Swiss chalet
Last week, the pair enjoyed a sunny summer walk together alongside the America’s Got Talent judge
A former senior security called out Prince Harry for launching a second lawsuit against the British government
Prince William has been trending on Twitter
Harry Styles had to spend three-hours in makeup room to get his tattoos covered for his role in the new movie
Tom Cruise will turn as Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible movies titled, 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning...