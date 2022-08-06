PSY's 'Gangnam Style' exceeds 4.5 billion views on YouTube

Gangnam Style by PSY surpassed 4.5 billion views on YouTube on August 4 at approximately 10:05 p.m. KST.
Extending its own record as the most-watched Korean music video to date in March, PSY’s Gangnam Style became the first Korean-language music video ever to reach the 4 billion milestone on YouTube.
Now the achievement extends to 4.5 billion views, according to Soompi.
The music video remains one of the top ten most watched MVs of all time.
Previously, BTS rapper Suga, who also collaborated with PSY on his latest title track That That, spoke in an interview about how pivotal Gangnam Style was in paving the way for K-pop’s success in western arenas.
“He was always someone I was grateful for,” Suga said about PSY.
“With Gangnam Style, he paved the way for K-pop in the US so that we were able to follow his footsteps with ease," NME quoted Suga.
The smashing hit Gangnam Style was released on July 15,2012, and reached the 4.5 billion mark shortly after its ten year anniversary.
