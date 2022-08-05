BLACKPINK Jennie braves through injury during 'The Idol' shooting

BLACKPINK star Jenny is not letting her injuries get in the way of her work.

Chelsea Fuji a Japanese dancer who is playing BLACKPINK member Jennie's double in upcoming series The Idol , on her private Instagram shared a post on August 4 regarding Jennie’s injury.

Fuji took to her Instagram to express thoughts on working alongside Jennie as her double and other people included in the cast.

She mentioned the fact that the idol has her comeback despite of strict work schedule and filming for upcoming HBO series The Idol.

Soon after the post was shared BLACKPINK’s fans popularly known as BLINKS swooped in, to show support and concerns for her health as Jennie had previously sustained injuries from which she was recovering.

GET WELL SOON JENNIE started making rounds on social media, fans wrote heartfelt messages for the singer.

Jenni had initially shared her thoughts about the show and the reasons she chose to become a part of it, She mentioned, "The Idol teaser is finally coming out, so we can talk about it. I can't give you many spoilers yet but it was a fun experience and a new challenge for me."

The Idol is an upcoming American drama series for HBO, created by Abel The Weekend Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson.