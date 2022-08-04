Harry Styles helps fan propose to his girlfriend mid-concert in Portugal

File footage

Harry Styles wrapped his Love on Tour show in Portugal with the most epic display of love.

The Watermelon Sugar crooner helped a couple get engaged during one of his recent shows in Portugal.

The As It Was singer, 28, was performing at a Love On Tour concert stop in Lisbon, this week when he stopped the show mid-way and lent his microphone to a fan in the crowd.

The concert-goer had requested to sing a few lines of a song for his girlfriend, to which, Styles asked, ‘How long have you two been together first of all? If this is like a two-week thing, no chance.’

In the clip, Styles was seen standing onstage and spots the couple before handing the man the microphone. As the fan began to sing Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love for his girlfriend, Styles encouraged the crowd to join him.

A moment later, the guy went on one knee and pulled the ring out of a wallet and asked the girl, “Will you marry me?”

“Yes,” the new fiancée screamed into the mic, and the crowd cheered for the adorable couple. Styles also congratulated the new couple before starting the show again.



