Netflix releases official trailer of 'Royalteen': Release date, Cast, & more

Netflix released its first official trailer of the Norwegian movie Royalteen just a few hours prior.



The Norwegian upcoming movie is based on The Heir, the first book in the acclaimed YA series Royalteen" by Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen.





Release Date:

Royalteen is directed by Emilie Beck and Per-Olav Sørensen and will be streaming on August 17 on Netflix Worldwide.







Cast:

Ines Høysæter Asserson

Amalie Sporsheim

Filip Bargee Ramberg

Mathias Storhøi

Ina Dajanna Ervik

Hannah Larsen Walberg

Vår Sørensen Grønlie

Elli Müller Osborne

Niels Skåber

Carmen Andrea Høilund





Royalteen is a love story about overcoming fear, accepting responsibility for your actions, and breaking the internet.



The story is about romance and secrets, it also tells the tale of when Lena (Ines Hysaeter Asserson), a new student, befriends and quickly falls in love with Kalle, also known as Karl Johan, the prince of Norway (Mathias Story).



Check out the Trailer:

