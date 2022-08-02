Johnny Depp’s alleged medical condition angered him making him assault Amber Heard

File Footage

Johnny Depp reportedly suffered from erectile dysfunction causing him to get agitated and sexually assault his ex-wife Amber Heard, the Aquaman star's legal team claimed according to newly found pre-trial court documents.

In the legal documents seen by Newsweek, the Aquaman actor’s attorneys talked about the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s medical condition, saying it is “absolutely relevant” to “sexual abuse.”

"Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition is absolutely relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp's anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,” the motion read,

“Mr. Depp's erectile dysfunction makes it more probable that Mr. Depp would be angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard, and that he would resort to a bottle," it added.

But, Depp’s hotshot legal team responded to the claims saying that Heard "wants a circus, and clearly intends to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp's medical history."

During the former couple’s defamation trial that lasted for six long weeks, Heard tearfully told the court during her testimony that Depp allegedly sexually abused her with a vodka bottle and even threatened to “carve up” her face with it during a fight in Australia in 2015.

However, debunking her claims, her ex-husband dubbed the allegations as "heinous," "ridiculous" and "humiliating,” adding that, "No human being is perfect, certainly not. None of us."

"But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out," Depp said during his testimony.



