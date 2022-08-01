Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour in bold orange dress

Jennifer Lopez stunned onlookers as she put on a stylish display in an orange dress on Sunday in Capri after her dreamy honeymoon with Ben Affleck.



Lopez and Ben Affleck said their 'I Dos' at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 16 since then they have been setting couple goals and treating fans with their adorable snaps from their exotic honeymoon.

But while actor Ben flew to Los Angeles, the singer, 53, stepped out for dinner in Capri and looked effortlessly chic as she sported an orange patterned dress with long-sleeves.

For her day out, the superstar paired the eye-catching number with gold and jade green hoop earrings and toted her essentials in a gold and silver handbag.

The newlywed slayed the look with utter perfection as her golden brown tresses were tightly scraped back into a neat bun arranged at the center of her head.

Jennifer completed her ensemble with a dusting of pink blush and a brown smoky eyeshadow for a sultry look.



Meanwhile, her husband Ben was spotted in Los Angeles after returning home from his honeymoon with Jennifer in France and Italy.

He was seen with his 10-year-old son Samuel at a local pool, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.