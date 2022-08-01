Sydney Sweeney dishes on ‘lack of loyalty’ in Hollywood

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney talked about “lack of loyalty” in Hollywood that she’d like to “change” in this industry.



“It’s built to try to make you back-stab people,” said the 24-year-old in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

While discussing about working environment in this industry, The White Lotus actress mentioned that she had seen people “who would not support others in the way they say they would”.

“I see how people are like, ‘We support each other’ and I’m like, ‘No. You (expletive) don’t,’” she told outlet.

When inquired if she had ever spoken about these issues to her fellow stars, The Voyeurs star explained, “It’s not a topic of conversation between them. We don’t really talk about that kind of stuff.”

Earlier, the actress also expressed her annoyance over payments, adding, she could not imagine taking a six-month break as she didn’t have income to cover her expenses.