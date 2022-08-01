SUPERKIND: Virtual member Saejin adds uniqueness to K-pop group

SUPER KIND, a new K-Pop boy group, is gathering global and local recognition because of its uniqueness.
The group consists of five members; four- Geon, Eugene, Sio, and Daemon– are humans, but the fifth member Saejin is an AI-powered virtual idol.
Though this isn't the first time K-pop had a virtual idol, the new AI member is still gathering growing attention from the fans.
Aespa had virtual stars, but they were only related to their fantasy-metaverse storyline. However, the SUPERKIND idols are separate single identities supposed to be humane with their independent personalities and talents.
Some of the previous virtual idols include Adam (1998), K/DA (2018), Eternity (2021), Apoki (2021), and Rozy (2022).
Although the concept of virtual idols is unique and different, the mixed response from the audience makes the survival of virtual K-Pop idols seem uncertain.
