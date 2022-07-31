Prince Harry’s changing body language since Megxit laid bare by expert: ‘Haunted’

file footage

A body language expert believes Prince Harry has changed considerably since moving to the US with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, an event named Megxit, and says that his demeanour shifted from being fun to ‘haunted’.



Talking to Mirror UK, expert Judi James revisited Prince Harry’s earlier royal appearances with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and weighed in on how the Duke of Sussex had changed since the arrival of Meghan in his life.

Talking about Harry, William, and Kate’s 2014 appearance at the Commonwealth Games, James said: “When there are people sitting in between them, the acute, mirrored angle of lean that Harry and William perform to allow themselves to have closeness and a more intimate conversation suggests they’d be happier sitting together having playful fun.”

She then added: “Kate is never seen to be left out, though. They were very much a team of three.”

“Harry is very much the animated comic here who goes out of his way to make his brother and sister-in-law laugh,” James continued, before commenting on his body language in recent appearances

James said Harry “often has dour facial expressions” these days, has ‘haunted eyes’ and seems to be ‘tumbling headlong out of this sibling closeness’.

“Harry was the guy who sparkled the brightest and who made his brother less stuffy in the process. He made a cautiously self-aware Kate giggle and grin on a regular basis and he must have made royal duties a load more fun,” James concluded.