Muharram Chand 2022: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee couldn’t sight moon

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, sights the Ramadan moon, on the roof top of Auqaf Hall, Peshawar. — APP/File

QUETTA: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Friday said that the Muharram-ul-Haram moon, to mark the beginning of the new Islamic year 1444 AH, could not be sighted today.

The first of Muharram will be on Sunday, July 31, while Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9.

Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, presided over the meeting, which took place at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Quetta.








