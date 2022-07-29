Muharram Chand 2022: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee couldn’t sight moon

QUETTA: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Friday said that the Muharram-ul-Haram moon, to mark the beginning of the new Islamic year 1444 AH, could not be sighted today.
The first of Muharram will be on Sunday, July 31, while Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9.
Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, presided over the meeting, which took place at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Quetta.
The court disposes of the plea filed by Hussain's children after all the parties in the case reach a consensus
PM Shahbaz Sharif set up a committee comprising federal ministers to assess damage in areas affected by monsoon rains
Met Office says monsoon currents are continuously penetrating and likely to strengthen in upper parts of country...
PML-N supreme Nawaz Sharif will not return and elections would be held in October and November, predicts Sheikh Rasheed
Islamabad condemns New Delhi’s attempts to mix politics with sports
Bilawal says Asif Zardari is isolating with mild coronavirus symptoms and undergoing treatment