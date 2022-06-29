Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad uses a telescope to sight the moon. -APP/file

KARACHI: The moon-sighting body will meet today to sight the Zil Hajj moon at the Met Department's Karachi office in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to a statement, the members of the committee will meet this evening with Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad in the chair.

Officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Pakistan Meteorological Department and Ministry of Science and Technology will also attend the session.

Meanwhile, the zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees’ meetings will be held at their respective headquarters.

Later, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will announce the final decision about the sighting of the Zil Hajj crescent.

The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) has requested the countries to organise committees to sight the Zil Hajj moon today.

The crescent is likely to be sighted on the evening of June 30, which will mark the start of the holy month.

Muslims across the globe will likely celebrate Eidul Azha on the 10th of Zil Hajj, after completing all the pillars of pilgrimage.