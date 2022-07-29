‘Peaky Blinders’ creator confirms upcoming spin-off film with Cillian Murphy

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has added excitement among fans after sharing more details about the upcoming spin-off feature film.

During the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday, Knight confirmed that the show will be turned into a feature-length film.

"Peaky's coming home," he said as he confirmed that the film is "nearly written" and is set to start shooting sometime next year.

"We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. "Digbeth and Small Heath is where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed. So it's like Peaky’s coming home, basically," he told Heart Breakfast.

The series creator also confirmed that the spin-off will feature both familiar and new faces. However, fans are wondering if Cillian Murphy, who played the infamous Tommy Shelby on the show, will return to the franchise.

The Bafta-nominated show follows Birmingham crime gang The Peaky Blinders during the aftermath of the First World War.

Tommy Shelby (played by Murphy) heads the Peaky Blinders – while other Shelby family members included Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby and Joe Cole as John Shelby.