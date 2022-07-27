Shakira enjoys beach vacation with kids in Mexico after Gerard Pique split: Pics

File Footage

Shakira was captured having the best time with her kids, Sasha and Milan, at a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, two months after announcing split with Gerard Pique.

The Waka Waka hit-maker flaunted her curves in a gorgeous lavender crop top and shorts while enjoying her peaceful time away from on-going custody battle of her boys with the Barcelona player.

The Colombian singer had no-make up on as she showed off her glowing flawless skin while her kids played around in the sand per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

This comes after Spanish media outlet Marca claimed that the former flames had a meeting recently to figure things out regarding their separation.

The exes decided to work things out without going through a lengthy legal procedure which will save them from the media scrutiny as well, the publication shared.

Shakira, who previously wanted to take full responsibility of her kids, has offered to share custody with the footballer but still want to take them to Miami with her according to the media outlet.



