Selena Gomez turns heads as she makes a grand entrance at her birthday party

Selena Gomez wowed guests as she revealed her most glamorous look at her 30th birthday party.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Selena shared her amazing snaps from birthday bash, looking out of this world in a sheer pink Versace gown.

The The 30-year-old star kept her caption simple and thanked Versace and her stylists.

The Spring Breakers star turned heads with her appearance as she made a grand entrance at the party over the weekend.

The hitmaker oozed class in her full-length gown, which was decorated with ruched pink tulle that revealed her curves underneath. The dress had a modest train which she carried draped over her arm as she walked down the staircase with a sweet girl in a stunning white dress following her.



The star completed the look by elevating her stature with silver open-toed heels that strapped at her ankles.

In an earlier post, Selena Gomez shared some of the lovely black-and-white photos that were taken of her at her party over the weekend.