Mercury Prize 2022: Harry Styles, Sam Fender and more receive nominations

Global icon Harry Styles has added another feather to his cap after receiving his first-ever nomination for the prestigious Mercury Prize 2022.
Besides the former One Direction singer, Sam Fender, and Little Simz have also secured the nods.
The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker, 28, bagged his first-ever nomination for his third studio album Harry’s House, which has been a smashing hit at the top musical charts in UK.
Sam has secured a nomination for his hit record Seventeen Going Under, while Little Simz also received a nod for her record Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.
This year’s shortlist was unveiled live by Nemone on BBC Radio 6 Music as part of their Mercury Prize shortlist special on Tuesday morning.
Other shortlisted artists are; Self Esteem, Joy Crookes, Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Buckley & Butler, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins, Wet Leg, and Yard Act.
The glam night of the 2022 Mercury Prize will be held on Sepy. 8 at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.
