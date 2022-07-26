Machine Gun Kelly is officially dad to a teenager as daughter turns 13

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated daughter Casie's 13th Birthday with a sweet tribute

Machine Gun Kelly is celebrating his daughter Casie as she hits her teenage years.



Calling her "my love," the 32-year-old rapper shared photos on Sunday of the father-daughter pair honoring her special day with family time and a big birthday cake.

"You're officially a teenager today. Happy 13th birthday my love ," he wrote alongside another picture of Casie rocking a pair of white sunglasses.

"OMG YOU'RE A TEENAGER," read the icing on a cake he posted on his Instagram story.

The musician added that he's a "proud dad" as he shared a picture of Casie hugging Kelly (real name Colson Baker) as he showed off her special birthday cake.

The father-daughter duo have shown off their close bond throughout the course of Machine Gun Kelly's career, with the rapper including her in a song from his latest album and bringing her along to big events.

Last December, Machine Gun Kelly got candid while discussing how much he values Casie's input on his music on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he told Kelly Clarkson. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of like, what's hot or like, if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."