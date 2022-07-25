 
close
Monday July 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Fish found in rainwater flooding Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi

People flock to gather as many fish as they could

By Afzal Nadeem Dogar
July 25, 2022

[embed_video1 url=videoid6309978323112 style=center playertype=bc]

KARACHI: In a video that went viral on Monday, people can be seen catching fish from rainwater, flooding through Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway. The situation has unfolded after the city and its adjoining areas witnessed record rainfall a day before.

The water, which has turned the area into a ‘fish farm’, entered the low-lying areas, and as a result of small dams over-flowed to flood the streets. Upon discovering the presence of fish flowing in the water, people began collecting them.

Related Stories

In the video, several men could be seen attempting to get fresh catch in various sizes and can be seen stocking it in their clothes and polythene bags. Roughly four to eight inches of fish is estimated to be flowing in the floodwater.

Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo News