Fish found in rainwater flooding Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi

KARACHI: In a video that went viral on Monday, people can be seen catching fish from rainwater, flooding through Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway. The situation has unfolded after the city and its adjoining areas witnessed record rainfall a day before.



The water, which has turned the area into a ‘fish farm’, entered the low-lying areas, and as a result of small dams over-flowed to flood the streets. Upon discovering the presence of fish flowing in the water, people began collecting them.

In the video, several men could be seen attempting to get fresh catch in various sizes and can be seen stocking it in their clothes and polythene bags. Roughly four to eight inches of fish is estimated to be flowing in the floodwater.



— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo News