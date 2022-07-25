Lady Gaga protected by 'invisible' shield after fan threw something amid concert

Fans are convinced Lady Gaga has ‘magic powers’ after footage showed an ‘invisible force field’ protecting her from an object that was launched toward the stage.

The singer is currently on the road after kicking off her Chromatic Ball stadium tour last week, starting out in Germany on 17 July before heading to the likes of Sweden, the Netherlands and France.

In the clip, Gaga can be seen performing on stage, when a mysteriously large object is thrown toward her.

However, as she throws her hand down to her side as part of her dance routine, the item mysteriously changes course, stopping mid-air before dropping to the ground - giving the illusion that a force field had protected her.

The bizarre video soon went viral, racking up 3.7 million views, thousands of retweets and more than 100,000 likes as people tried to work out what on earth was going on.

One person asked: "Did she accidentally just reveal she has magic powers?"

Someone else said: "Lol someone tried to throw something at lady gaga and an invisible shield blocked it."

A third commented: "That’s honestly freaky but iconic at the same time."