Victoria Beckham returns to Spice Girls: David Beckham shares amazing video of 'only Posh Spice'

Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham sang the Spice Girls hit 'Stop' while she was on holiday with her family and was recorded by her husband during a karaoke night.



David Beckham's wife Victoria started her career as Posh Spice, one of the five members of the iconic '90s girl band, The Spice Girls.

The former singer, who is rarely seen performing on stage after quitting the band, showed that she is still Posh Spice at heart as she belted out a Spice Girls song during karaoke.

Filmed by her husband, David Beckham, Victoria was seen participating in karaoke as she sang her hit, 'Stop' while dancing with a crowd to the backing track of this famous song.

Her proud husband captioned this video, "Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice @victoriabeckham @spicegirls "



Victoria responded to this post with a cheeky comment as she said, "Only for you David!! X" Fans loved this adorable exchange between the couple and many took social media to compliment the celebrity duo.



Gordon Ramsay, a close family friend, commented on this post with three heart emojis on this adorable post.

One fan commented that even after a long break from the music business, the singer still wowed on stage. "Posh girl still got it," said the fan. "

Forever my favourite Spice" added another.

Fans also took this as an opportunity to request that Victoria rejoined the other members of the band and considered another reunion tour. "Spice Girls 2023 reunion world tour please @victoriabeckham," said one commenter. "We are ready when you are @victoriabeckham #spiceworld25," said another.