Angelina Jolie looks angelic in white while touring Vatican Museum in Rome

Angelic Jolie slayed her elegant look with utter perfection while stepping out in Rome to spend some quality time with daughter Zahara at Vatican museum.
The Maleficent actor is currently in Italy to direct her upcoming movie Without Blood which stars Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir.
For her day out, the Hollywood diva looked effortlessly chic in a white maxi dress while she left her brunette locks open which fell perfectly over her shoulder.
The 47-year-old kept her makeup neutral giving her a natural look as she accessorized her outfit with a silver necklace and had black shades on.
Jolie carried a white purse while touring the location and wore gold sandals while her 17-year-old daughter walked beside her.
Zahara opted for casual look for the day out as she donned a beige t-shirt paired with black skirt and white trainers.
Jolie shares Zahara and 5 more kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt; Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.
Brad Pitt still frustrated following his break-up with Angelina Jolie
Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Jamal Edwards by releasing a new music video
She appeared alongside best friend and housemate Chiara Hunter, who she co-hosts the podcast Ki and Dee with
Harrison-the son of Jack and his ex-wife, Kristina Wagner was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles in June
Health experts comment on Alicia Silverstone’s co-sleeping with 11-year-old son
Blitzers have not just delighted their existing fanbase but also attracted a Pakistani audience