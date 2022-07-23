Jack Wagner talks about son Harrison’s tragic death: details

Jack Wagner was seen breaking his silence and addressing his son Harrison's death for the first time.

Taking to the Instagram actor, 62, shared a video expressing his thanks to fans who showed his family love after his son died last month.

"Thank you all so much for the love and kindness that you've sent," he said in the clip filmed from an airport. "I can't tell you how much it's meant to me."

Jack then noted that he was "getting ready to head up to Vancouver to start season 10 of When Calls the Heart," which he said he was "excited and grateful" for.



He concluded his message by once again thanking fans "for the love and support you've sent me," adding that their loyalty is "huge."

Harrison — the son of Jack and his ex-wife, Kristina Wagner — was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles in June.



