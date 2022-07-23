LAHORE: A security team of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has declared the arrangements in Pakistan as “satisfactory” after visiting the match venues in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Islamabad, sources said Saturday.
The four-member ECB team comprising Richard Snowball, Robert Lynch, John Carr and Reg Dickson arrived in the country on July 17 and also met with the security officials to review and assess the security preparations made for the England team’s tour to Pakistan later this year.
The English team is scheduled to play seven T20s and two Test matches in September and December respectively.
The delegation will now give its report to the ECB.
According to details, the delegation declared the arrangements “satisfactory” after getting a briefing from security officials about the security provided to the visiting teams at the hotels and stadiums during their stay.
On Thursday, England's security team, including Pakistan Cricket Board officials visited the National High Performance Center (NHPC) and the Safe City Project. The team also visited the routes which would be adopted for the team’s travel to and from the stadium to the hotel.
The England security team also met the top officials of the Punjab Police and security forces.
A briefing was given to the security team regarding the security situation and arrangements in the Safe City project.
Moreover, the English team was briefed about the arrangements of the police force regarding airport and stadium routes, hotels, and parking.
The delegation was also shown videos of the security provided to the teams visiting Pakistan.
The use of modern technology and the cooperation of law enforcement agencies were also shared. The four-member delegation also reviewed the facilities at the NHPC Lahore.
Shaheen Afridi underwent an MRI after suffering a leg injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka
Yasir Shah's delivery had echoes of Shane Warne’s magical delivery to remove England’s bamboozled Mike Gatting in...
Naseem Shah bowled Prabath Jayasuriya for four early in the morning session after Sri Lanka resumed the day on 329 for...
The all-rounder says playing three international formats — T20, 50-over ODIs and Tests — was now "unsustainable"
The hosts were 329 for nine when bad light stopped play for the day in Galle
Shaheen Shah Afridi blew them away one evening in Dubai, recalls former English skipper