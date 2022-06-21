Pak vs Eng: T20 series to be played in Karachi, Lahore and Multan, say sources

England’s T20 squad is expected to arrive in Pakistan on September 15 for a seven-match series. Photo: Daily Jang

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling to hold upcoming T20 matches between Pakistan and England in Karachi, Lahore and Multan, revealed well-informed sources.

According to media reports, England’s T20 squad is expected to arrive in Pakistan on September 15 and they will play seven matches against the home side during the visit.

No T20 match between the two teams will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the tour, said the sources. Earlier, Pakistan-Australia and Pakistan-West Indies white-ball matches had been shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore and Multan for different reasons.

Rawalpindi, however, will host a Test series between Pakistan and England in November or December, the sources added.

Talks between the two boards over the T20 series are in the final stages, however, the venues for the upcoming series have been finalised.