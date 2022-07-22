Ricky Martin breaks silence after 'painful' abuse case is dismissed: Watch

Ricky Martin finally spoke out after the Puerto Rico court dismissed the sexual abuse claims made by his nephew on Thursday.



The Private Motion singer addressed the allegations of stalking and harassment in a new video obtained by TMZ and Page Six.

Martin said to his followers that this is the start of his “healing process” which is why he came in front of the camera today to talk about this case which not only damaged singer’s reputation but also caused him mental trauma in last few days.

In the clip, the 50-year-old elaborated why he did not say something after the allegations were made.



“For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure, where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge,” he clarified, adding, “Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

Following the judgement, the Livin' La Vida Loca hit-maker also turned to Instagram to share the statement from his lawyers where he said that the 21-year-old nephew withdrew the allegations himself.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,” mentioned the singer’s attorneys.

Watch video here:

The singer, on the other hand, also spoke directly to his ‘nephew’ in a video.



“To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else,” he stated.

Martin also mentioned that his priority is to “heal” now and it’s only possible with “music”.

“I cannot wait to be back on stage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras, and entertain, which is what I do best.”

In the end, the singer thanked his fans and family to support him in this trying time

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winner revealed in his IG story that he would be going to host a concert at the Hollywood Bowl in LA this weekend.

