Live coverage: PTI vs PML-N — Who will win Punjab CM election?

LAHORE: A crucial Punjab Assembly session to elect a new chief minister is scheduled to start shortly for which Opposition lawmakers have reached the provincial legislature.



The election of the chief executive of the country’s largest province between PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and PTI’s candidate Pervez Elahi will also determine national politics.

Political analysts believe if the opposition parties — PTI and the PMLQ — win the prized slot in Punjab, the coalition government in the Centre will ultimately feel the heat.

With two provincial governments in the pocket, the ousted premier Imran Khan would prove to be a bigger threat to the Shahbaz Sharif-led federal government, hence there may be an early general election.

Ahead of the election, the members of the PTI and PML-Q — who were staying at a hotel for the last couple of days — were brought to the provincial assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Opposition Leader Sibtain Khan claimed that 186 members of the Opposition were present in the assembly.



Meanwhile, PTI’s candidate Pervez Elahi said that the decisions taken yesterday will be implemented.

When asked to comment on Minister for Interior Rana Sanullah’s statement that more than 50 members will not vote during the election, Elahi said: "Don’t talk about a person who has never spoken the truth in his life."

During the past three to four days, both sides exchanged allegations of horse-trading against each other.

The PTI workers staged a protest demonstration at Liberty Chowk in Lahore and its leadership vehemently condemned the presence of Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP head, in Lahore in the last two days.

During this period, he held meetings with PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. The opposition believes that Asif Zardari was manipulating the poll process and heavy offers were being made to the MPAs for supporting Hamza Shahbaz.

Numbers game

The Opposition alliance has 188 members in the house of 371 while the PML-N coalition has 179 MPs. The PTI clean sweeping the July 17 by-election changes the whole scenario for the nascent government of Hamza Shahbaz after the party won 15 seats.

The only option left for the PML-N is to cause a breach in the PTI-PML(Q) parliamentary strength. If six or seven MPAs of the PTI miss the polling, the opposition candidate could be in real trouble.

The votes of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and newly elected independent MPA Pir Rafiuddin Bokhari are of great significance now. The Pir, elected from Lodhran, is inclined towards the PML-N.



Nevertheless, in the second round of the CM election, even the lead of one vote would mark the victory of the contestants as either side will have to come up with the figure of 186 in the assembly, which is needed to prove a simple majority in the Punjab Assembly.