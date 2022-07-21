Selena Gomez shares a glimpse of her morning beauty ritual

File Footage

Selena Gomez gives her fans a sneak peek at how her skin looks radiant and healthy in heavy layers of makeup.



On Wednesday, The Only Murders in the Building star turned to TikTok to share a video of her morning skincare routine before applying makeup.

"Morning routine before make up!” she captioned it.

In less than one-minute clip, the singer-actress could be seen draped in a white bath towel seemingly fresh out of the shower while she played Ariana Grande’s song My Hair in the background.

Gomez began with gold under-eye patches and then immediately took off her hair towel and applied a white cream on the bridge of her nose.

After doing this, the 29-year-old sprayed the Unite 7Seconds Detangler evenly throughout her locks and then combed it back into a slick bun.

Later she applied another gold gel patch to her lips and then to keep her away from dryness, she applied Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream around her neck and legs.

While giving her final touches, the Monte Carlo actress added her Rare Beauty Gratitude Dewy lip balm after which she fixed up her brows and changed into the dress for the day.

Meanwhile, Gomez opted for a yellow mini dress and a black leather jacket while she accessorised her casual-chic look with gold mini hoop earring and black shades.