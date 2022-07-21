Famous Korean Celebrities bag awards at New York Asian Film Festival

The New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) 2022 commenced in New York City on July 15 and will run through July 31.

Korean Actors Jang Hyuk, Kim Hye-yoon and Seung-ryong Ryoo are amongst the celebrities who are being recognised for their tour-de-force performances in films presented in the festival.

Actor Jang Hyuk wins Daniel A. Craft Award for Excellence in Action Cinema for his films ‘The Killer’ and ‘The Swordsman’. Jang Hyuk attended the American premiere of ‘The Killer’ in June 21 in Los Angeles and it subsequently came to screens on July 13, 2022. Both the films have been directed by Choi Jae Hyun who also attended the screenings along with the actor on July 19 at the festival.

Actress Kim Hye-yoon bagged the 2022 Screen International Rising Star Asia Award in a leading role of director Park Ri Woong’s ‘The Girl on a Bulldozer’ and is set to attend its screening on July 25.

Meanwhile actor Seung-ryong Ryoo received the maiden Best from the East Award, a distinction to honour a singularly outstanding performance in a film for actor turned director’s Cho Eun Ji’s ‘Perhaps Love’. Both actor and director will attend the screening of the film on July 26.

NYAFF is set to host a variety of International stars and acclaimed filmmakers to recognise the best of Asian talent in theatrical arts.