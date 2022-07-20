Elon Musk ‘controlling’ of Amber Heard during post-Johnny Depp relationship

Elon Musk has come under fire for his allegedly controlling nature and tactics against Amber Heard, during their short-lived romance, after the Johnny Depp breakup.
The Tesla founder and billionaire have been accused of these actions by a pal of Amber Heard’s sister, named Jennifer Howell.
In it, she made some shocking claims against one of the world’s richest men.
She was quoted saying, “Paige told me that Amber said Elon was controlling, abusive, and that she was in a legal battle with him over the rights to embryos that they had created together.”
The admission also included allegations of a ‘bugged’ Tesla which Amber Heard was once gifted.
