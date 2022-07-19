Pak vs SL: Shaheen Afridi undergoes MRI after leg injury

GALLE: Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi underwent an MRI Tuesday after suffering a leg injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka played at Galle International Stadium.
The team management is waiting for his MRI test result, a team spokesperson told Geo News.
The spokesperson said that Shaheen had felt a pulled muscle in his leg while fielding, for which icing was initially recommended to him. However, the cricketer had to undergo an MRI when his pain did not subside.
The pacer left the field after suffering the injury. He could only bowl seven overs in second innings.
Shaheen led the bowling attack in the first innings with four wickets rattling the Sri Lankan batting order, however, in the second innings, it was spinners who bagged the most wickets.
Pakistan are chasing the target of 342 after the hosts were bowled out on 337 in the first session today.
