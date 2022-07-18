Kendall Jenner makes 'shocking revelation' about her middle name

Kendall Jenner explained why her middle name is Nicole and what’s the story behind this particular name.



According to Marca report, the supermodel’s middle name is an homage to Nicole Brown Simpson.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old revealed that Nicole was her mum Kris Jenner’s best friend.

“The connection between both families was strong,” a source close to the Kardashian’s family told outlet.

However, Nicole was reportedly murdered the year before Kendall’s birth.

For the unversed, Nicole’s controversial death led to the O.J. Simpson trial and Robert Kardashian represented Nicole’s ex-husband in this murder trial.

It is pertinent to mention that O.J. was the best man at the wedding between Robert and Kris in 1978.

“I am happy and honoured to have Nicole’s name,” asserted Kendall.

Lately, the television personality had left everyone shocked by dropping a mirror selfie of her posing with a mysterious man on Instagram on Saturday.

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that Kendall might have reconciled with her beau Devin Booker.