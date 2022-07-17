Meghan Markle ‘used’ Prince Harry relationship to ‘promote’ herself

file footage

Meghan Markle was reportedly accused of ‘using’ her relationship with Prince Harry to ‘promote’ herself in Hollywood as per a royal author commenting on her 2017 Vanity Fair cover story in a new bombshell book.



Royal author Tom Bower, in his new book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, claimed that Meghan’s Vanity Fair cover story headline that read ‘Wild About Harry’ triggered sensational reactions.

As per Bower: “Like a thunderclap, the interview triggered sensational reactions: Meghan had used her relationship with Harry to promote herself. The Hollywoodisation of the Royal Family had sealed Meghan's fate as Harry's fiancée. “

At the time, Bower says Meghan was ‘furious’ over Vanity Fair choosing to focus on her relationship with Harry and not on her philanthropic work, and even complained to the interviewer, Sam Kashner, about it.

And Kashner, as per Bower, recalled: “Meghan complained because she wasn't presented in the way she wanted. She demanded the media do what she expected. I felt manipulated.”