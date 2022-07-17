Meghan Markle 'success' with Hillary Clinton letter was 'fiction' from father

Meghan Markle conversations with Hillary Clinton during her childhood were seemingly faked by her father Thomas Markle.
As a child, Meghan wrote a letter to Hillary Clinton to share her concerns over a P&G washing liquid advert that said: “Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans.”
Later in life, Markle shared during a speech at UN Women. "Two boys from my class said: 'yeah, that's where women belong, in the kitchen,'" she recalled.
I felt "shocked and angry" and "so hurt," said Meghan.
Meghan spoke about the incident with Sam Kashner at Vanity Fair at another instant.
"Kashner resisted revealing that Vanity Fair’s fact-checkers had raised questions about its accuracy and, after consulting P&G and advertising historians, had concluded they could not prove the whole story.
"They could also find no evidence, as Meghan claimed, that she received a reply from Clinton."
Author Mr Bower added: "Unknown to Kashner, Thomas Markle knew Clinton and P&G had not replied to Meghan. The success of her 'campaign' was fictitious, invented by an adoring father".
