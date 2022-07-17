Angelina Jolie goes shopping with daughter Zahara in Rome: see pic

Angelina Jolie stepped out in Rome with the eldest daughter Zahara as the duo turned to local stores for shopping.
The Maleficent star was papped holding with her 17-year-old daughter while walking through the streets of the Italian capital.
The mother-daughter duo appeared in high spirits as they donned bright smiles.
The 47-year-old diva wore a white linen ensemble while Zahara rocked a black top and paired it black and white patterned long skirt featuring a slit.
Meanwhile, the Hollywood A-lister has been busy directing her upcoming film Without Blood.
The upcoming movie is based on a novel of the same name by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco.
Jolie will also write, direct and produce the movie which is expected to focus on the brutality of war, and a young girl's attempt to heal from an act of violence.
