Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker together on Hawaiian vacation?

Kendall Jenner’s latest beach vacation pictures have sent tongues wagging once again that she is back together with Devin Booker after breakup.

The model dropped several pictures from her Hawaiian holiday on her Instagram which includes a picture of herself in a swimwear at beach.

Some eagle eyed fans spotted a male figure behind her swimming in the ocean, who they think is the Phoenix Suns player.

"Tell me that's book," one fan commented while another added, “Devin booker and Kendall.”

"Kendall and Devin >>>," one wrote.

However, it is hard to say if the man in the picture is indeed the basketball player as his eyes are covered with goggles.

The former lovers, who started dating in 2020, said to have parted ways after a source reported to Entertainmnet Tonight of their break up.

They "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page," the insider said.

But days later Jenner and Booker were captured getting intimate at Soho House Malibu sparking speculations that they have reconciled their romance.



