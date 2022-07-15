Halsey celebrates first birthday of son Ender Ridley Aydin

US singer Halsey celebrated the first birthday of her son Ender Ridley Aydin on Thursday.



The Without Me singer took to Instagram and shared adorable photos of son with a heartfelt tribute.

She wrote, “My little tiny baby is a big one year old today!”

Halsey further said, “Time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently. your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!”

The 27-year-old pop star shares son with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

She had announced the birth of her son on July 19 last year.

“Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021,” she had said on Instagram.