Babar Azam extends support to out-of-form Virat Kohli

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam (left) poses alongside former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Photo— Twitter/ Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has extended support to out-of-form ex-Indian captain Virat Kohli.



Kohli failed to make a place in the Indian national cricket team ahead of the five-match T20 series against West Indies as the batter is currently going out-of-form.

However, Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam fully supported Virat Kohli and asked him to stay strong.



“This too shall pass. Stay strong,” Babar posted a picture of him with Kohli and captioned it.

Former captain Kohli, 33, has been going through a prolonged lean patch and has not hit a century since 2019, with his future now a matter of intense public debate in his cricket-obsessed country.

The national selectors did not clarify whether the top-order batter had finally been dropped or was merely being rested over injury concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.