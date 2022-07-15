Babar Azam extends support to out-of-form Virat Kohli

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has extended support to out-of-form ex-Indian captain Virat Kohli.
Kohli failed to make a place in the Indian national cricket team ahead of the five-match T20 series against West Indies as the batter is currently going out-of-form.
However, Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam fully supported Virat Kohli and asked him to stay strong.
“This too shall pass. Stay strong,” Babar posted a picture of him with Kohli and captioned it.
Former captain Kohli, 33, has been going through a prolonged lean patch and has not hit a century since 2019, with his future now a matter of intense public debate in his cricket-obsessed country.
The national selectors did not clarify whether the top-order batter had finally been dropped or was merely being rested over injury concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.
