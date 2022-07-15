 
close
Thursday July 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Babar Azam extends support to out-of-form Virat Kohli

Kohli fails to make place in Indian national cricket team ahead of the five-match T20 series against West Indies

By Web Desk
July 15, 2022
Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam (left) poses alongside former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Photo— Twitter/ Babar Azam
Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam (left) poses alongside former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Photo— Twitter/ Babar Azam 

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has extended support to out-of-form ex-Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli failed to make a place in the Indian national cricket team ahead of the five-match T20 series against West Indies as the batter is currently going out-of-form.

However, Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam fully supported Virat Kohli and asked him to stay strong.

 “This too shall pass. Stay strong,”  Babar posted a picture of him with Kohli and captioned it.   

Former captain Kohli, 33, has been going through a prolonged lean patch and has not hit a century since 2019, with his future now a matter of intense public debate in his cricket-obsessed country.

The national selectors did not clarify whether the top-order batter had finally been dropped or was merely being rested over injury concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.