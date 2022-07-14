Johnny Depp reaches deal to resolve a suit from a City of Lies crewmember: report

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has reportedly emerged unharmed from assault and battery lawsuit which was to begin later this month in Los Angeles.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star has reached a tentative deal to resolve a suit from a City of Lies crewmember who says the actor assaulted him on set, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 59-year-old actor settled with location manager Greg “Rocky” Brooks in a deal that requires Depp to follow through with unspecified terms of the settlement by the end of August.

“The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement,” reads the filing.

“A request for dismissal will be filed no later than 1/5/2023,” according to a new report.

The case will reportedly be reopened if actor failed to complete the terms. The civil trial comes less than two months after winning his defamation case in a Virginia courtroom against Heard.

Gregg Brooks had reportedly sued the Depp in 2018 alleging that he became angry after the manager informed him they will have to stop filming for the night. He alleged that the actor punched him twice in a drunken tirade.

He alleged that Depp screamed at him, punched him twice in the ribs and offered him $100,000 to hit back. Brooks was allegedly fired from the production after he refused to promise that he would not sue over the incident.

Emma Danoff, script supervisor for the film, came to the actor’s defense, saying she has proof the incident never happened.

She reportedly submitted a court declaration stating that she witnessed the altercation and that Depp only confronted Brooks after the location manager berated a Black homeless woman with racial slurs, saying: “Depp said to Mr. Brooks, ‘You can’t talk to her like that. You think she is something less than you? Who do you think you are? How dare you?’”

The trial, as per reports, could even take place, the case was set for a final status conference on Monday where it was settled between the two disputed parties.