Security forces kill 10 terrorists in North Waziristan in seperate incidents

Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The security forces gunned down 10 terrorists in two separate incidents in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel area, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, Pakistan Army troops killed four terrorists when soldiers observed the presence of terrorists and engaged them.

Following this, there was an exchange of fire where the security personnel killed four terrorists.

On July 13, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the same area on the reported presence of terrorists.

As the forces conducted a “successful operation”, they killed six terrorists in the process, while also recovering weapons and ammunition.

The slain terrorists were actively involved in activities against security forces, the ISPR said.



However, during an intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Islam-ud-Din, 34, resident of Khyber District, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the military’s media wing added.

Last week, a soldier of the armed forces embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, the ISPR said.

"Sepoy Waheed Khan, 23, resident of Nowshera having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat," a brief statement issued by the military's media wing read.